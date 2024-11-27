WorthPointe LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 357.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $789.25 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $749.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $859.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

