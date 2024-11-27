Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Woodward also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.25 EPS.
Woodward Stock Performance
Woodward stock opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. Woodward has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
