Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Wingstop by 19.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.47. 34,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,172. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

