Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 54,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.