Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 54,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $22.36.
About Windtree Therapeutics
