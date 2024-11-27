William B. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,629.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 2.4 %
Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.04.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
