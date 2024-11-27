William B. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,629.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

