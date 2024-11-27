Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 405.5% in November

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

