Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 405.5% in November

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
