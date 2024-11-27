WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHFCL remained flat at $25.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.