Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,984. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $261,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

