Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Down 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 95,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
