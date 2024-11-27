Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 95,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.