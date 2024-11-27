Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WIW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 11,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,535. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

