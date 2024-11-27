Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 230.4% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 36,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.