Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 230.4% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 36,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,192 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

