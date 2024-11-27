Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UL Solutions (ULS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS):

11/6/2024 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

UL Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ULS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 374,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,937. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $84,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

