Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 10258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

