Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 10258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
