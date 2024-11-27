VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 339.4% in November

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.