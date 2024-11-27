VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 339.4% in November

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

