Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 1,018.1% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.68 and a 200 day moving average of 10.77. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 8.36 and a 12 month high of 13.92.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.