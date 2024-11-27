Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodacom Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Essential Data Center Solutions Providers Riding the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.