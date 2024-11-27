Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

