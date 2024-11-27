Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $155.35 and last traded at $156.80. 1,308,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,867,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.66.

Specifically, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $263,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $351,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.