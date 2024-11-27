Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

