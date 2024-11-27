Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $50,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 305,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

