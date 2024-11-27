Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 1.4 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

