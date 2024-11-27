Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,830 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vertiv by 46.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,832 shares of company stock worth $15,346,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

