Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Bakala Capital LLC

Bakala Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Bakala Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $284.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.22 and a 52-week high of $285.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

