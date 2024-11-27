Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

