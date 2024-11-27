Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.23 and last traded at $204.17, with a volume of 7780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.89 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.