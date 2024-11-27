VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $150,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $241.42 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

