Value and Indexed Property Income Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VIP traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188.80 ($2.37). 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08. The company has a market cap of £80.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.87 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 203 ($2.55).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

