Value and Indexed Property Income Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 1.2 %
LON:VIP traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188.80 ($2.37). 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08. The company has a market cap of £80.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.87 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 203 ($2.55).
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
