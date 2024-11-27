Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 7049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Valeo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.