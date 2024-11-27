US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

