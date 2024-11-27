Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Universal Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
