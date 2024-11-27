Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,477,100.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 34,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 107.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

