United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 16,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

