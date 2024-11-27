United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

United Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBOH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

