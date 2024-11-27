United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Linda P. Jojo Sells 60,000 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

