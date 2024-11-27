Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.46. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

