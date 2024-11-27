UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

