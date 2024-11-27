Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

