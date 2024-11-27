Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,210,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tanger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tanger by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 767,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Tanger Stock Up 0.5 %

SKT opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Tanger’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

