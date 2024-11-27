Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,238,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $5,322,600,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,214.72 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,528.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4,063.21. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

