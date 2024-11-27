Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 30,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 174,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Treasury Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

