TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

