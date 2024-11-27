TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.52.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
