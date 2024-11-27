Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

