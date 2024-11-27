Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $792,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

