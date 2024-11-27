Tracy Britt Cool Sells 50,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. This represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRM opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

