TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TPGXL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,981. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

