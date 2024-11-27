Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,157,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

