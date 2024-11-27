Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 67,364 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,364 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

