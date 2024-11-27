Townsquare Capital LLC Has $45.10 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $476.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

