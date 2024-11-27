Townsquare Capital LLC Has $29.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $518.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

