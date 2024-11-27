Townsquare Capital LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 269,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 40,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 92.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.