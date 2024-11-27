ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Daniel J. Nova Acquires 30,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,535.11. This represents a 14.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ThredUp Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
